ATLANTA (CBS46) — Thursday was the big debate for Atlanta Mayoral Runoff Candidates on CBS46. Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens went head-to-head on issues like crime, inequality, and Buckhead cityhood.
Both candidates tried to set themselves apart by explaining how they were unlike their opponents. Moore emphasized her resume and history of public service. While Dickens focused on the steps he would take as mayor, and the perspective he would bring to the table.
When asked about crime, both candidates agreed there needs to be better staffing of police officers in the city.
"It talks about getting more cops on the streets now so we can increase the presence - we've lost many. It talks about working with our court system to make sure the repeat and violent offenders are not continuing to be let out on the street," said Moore.
Moore also emphasized getting a handle on nightlife and making sure clubs followed rules and regulations.
Dickens focused on officer training.
"Make sure that those officers are trained to be able to have conflict resolution," said Dickens.
Dickens emphasized addressing mental health and homelessness; Moore spoke about creating a hotline that would allow officers to report other officers anonymously for misconduct.
The first direct attack of the night, came from Moore.
"What he stated in the beginning before he started rambling out about his plan," Moore said in the rebuttal to Dickens' public safety proposal.
Dickens fired back, saying, "Actually, she said what I said and then she added more to it."
In the end, both were swift to make their final plea to the undecided voters.
"I got to serving this city as a neighborhood president and moved my way up the line to be a councilmember and now the president of city council," said Moore.
"I have the head, the heart, and the hands to lead the city at this time. The head is to be able to manage the complicated and manage competing interest of a diverse city," said Dickens.
