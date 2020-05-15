ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta's Advisory Council submitted a final report to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Friday with their plans and recommendations for a gradual reopening of the city.
The Advisory Council's report outlined three core focus areas for Atlanta’s reopening strategy, recommending:
- The City establish and track clear metrics to signal to residents and businesses when they can more safely reopen, what safety measures they should take, and how their operations or routines may need to be adjusted. Metrics will also enable the City, in partnership with the State Department of Public Health and other agencies, to quickly identify resurgences of COVID-19, and provide an early warning system to the public in the event safety measures and restrictions need to be re-imposed.
- The City supplement the State’s reopening criteria with additional, voluntary guidelines. The Council outlined five (5) sequential phases for reopening, providing specific metrics that should be achieved to advance to each next phase, and voluntary guidance for individuals, businesses/non-profits, and the City for each phase.
- The City continue to work with public and private partners to address cross-cutting and sector-specific considerations for reopening, many of which cannot be addressed by a single actor or sector alone.
On April 20, Mayor Bottoms established the 60-person Advisory Council, comprised of a diverse group of leaders and experts from across Atlanta’s business, nonprofit, healthcare, and government sectors to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Bottoms released the following statement surrounding the report:
“Thank you to the members of the Advisory Council for your diligence in providing a thoughtful, detailed roadmap that will help inform our plans on the reopening of the City of Atlanta. I am also grateful to the thousands of individuals who participated in our Resident Survey—it is my strong belief that our residents must be a part of this process. Together, we are on a path to ensuring that our plans for reopening the City continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all Atlantans."
According to the Advisory Council's Resident Survey, conducted between April 28 and May 4, asked over 15,700 Atlantans how they were approaching and interacting with various businesses and venues during the COVID-19 pandemic the survey showed:
- An overwhelming majority of survey respondents indicated that, at the time of the survey, they felt unwilling to go to most businesses and venue types.
- Approximately 97% of survey respondents indicated they will not feel safe going out to various venues after reopening without taking their own protective measures, such as wearing a face mask, hand washing, avoiding crowds, and wearing their own personal protective equipment (“PPE”).
- Respondents overwhelmingly indicated that, if required to wear a mask by a workplace or business establishment, they would be willing to do so.
