Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms received a special honor on Tuesday. Her name was added to the marker in the historic Mayor's Memory Grove in Piedmont Park.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — On Tuesday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms received a very special honor from the Piedmont Conservancy at the historic Mayor's Memory Grove in Piedmont Park.

The marker contains the names of all the mayors of the city of Atlanta.

It was an emotional event for Bottoms, who was born and raised in Atlanta.

The Mayor's Memory Grove was started in 1925 by the Atlanta Women's Club to honor all mayors.

