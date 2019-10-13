ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) Three Atlanta men have been charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in south Georgia.
Justin Johnson, Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, all 18, are facing felony vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 32 year-old Rashard Jerome Roberts.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in Albany.
Police say three cars were allegedly drag racing when one driver lost control and sideswiped a second vehicle. The second vehicle also lost control and crossed a concrete median, striking Roberts, who was riding a motorcycle.
According to the Albany Police Department, Roberts had recently been hired as an animal control agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.