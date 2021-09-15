ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools hosted a renaming ceremony, Wednesday, in honor of Herman J Russell West End Academy. It was formerly known as Brown Middle School and officials decided back in 2020 to change the name. It went into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.
Brown Middle School was named after former Georgia Governor Joseph Emerson Brown who served during the civil war and fought to preserve slavery.
The school's new name honors the late Herman J. Russell who was an Atlanta philanthropist and businessman known for building the largest minority owned real estate and construction business in the country.
His son, Jerome Russell, says the heartfelt tribute is appreciated by his entire family. "This is heavy - heavy for me and my family but we have to push on and move on so I just want to thank you," said Russell. "It's already in motion - the renaming is already in motion and this is not the first time that we are here, so I want to thank-you Principal Grooms."
The change is also providing continued inspiration for others. "Herman J. Russell expected the best in people," said Aretta Baldon, an Atlanta school board member. "And its no small wonder because Russell demanded the best of himself. Let us be inspired and not only expect the best, but to be and to give our best."
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
