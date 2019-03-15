ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) People attending prayer at mosques in Atlanta say they are concerned, but not afraid to pray following mass shootings at places of worship.
Georgia’s Muslim houses of worship are encouraged to strengthen security, after 49 people were killed in a mass shooting in New Zealand on Friday.
The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also known as CAIR-Georgia; a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, is asking the state’s more than 70 mosques to protect themselves.
"As a precaution, we strongly encourage Georgia's Muslim houses of worship to review and strengthen their security measures in the coming days. We also encourage local law enforcement agencies to send at least one patrol car to stand guard at their local masjid during Friday prayer service." said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, executive director of CAIR-Georgia.
Atlanta and Gwinnett Police have said they will be increasing their patrols around mosques in the area.
It was an emotional press conference for these Islamic leaders talking about the bigotry Muslims face on a daily basis.
"Here in our nation, American Muslims have been targeted by hate crimes, death threats, discrimination, and other forms of Islamophobia in recent years. Our political leaders must reject racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia in both word and deed before the hatred we have seen in Christchurch, Pittsburgh, Charlottesville, and elsewhere, takes impacts anyone else,” said Mitchell.
