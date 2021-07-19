ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta family is fighting desperately to get their daughter home after a hit and run left her injured and stuck abroad in India.
Rolanda Lane, 33, traveled to the yoga capital of the world, Rishikess, India to master the discipline in 2019. Lane stayed longer to become a yogi but then covid hit which left her in the area even longer than planned. But now, the yoga instructor cannot even walk.
"When the truck hit her, she was left for dead," mom Daphne Cesair told CBS46.
And perhaps Lane would be dead, her mom says, if it had not been for the bystanders who carried her to the hospital June 10 after the crash.
"This is the hard part here. All of it is hard but she was pregnant. So she lost her baby, would've been my grandbaby."
The 33-year-old was the passenger on a motorcycle when a truck slammed into her. The impact threw her onto the ground. Investigators tell family, the truck then ran over her. Police in India just arrested a suspect in the case, Cesair confirmed.
"She's holding on."
Lane cannot move her lower body because of the broken legs and hairline fractures. To makes matters worse, her mother claims Lane has faced poor healthcare conditions.
"I talked to her and she was like, 'mom I'm on my last pamper and no one is coming to bring me anything." Adding, the wailing, the crying. She was afraid she was going to die. She was begging for us to come and get her."
The family doesn't know how or when but they say she will get home. They believe her life and recovery depend on it.
"God is still in the miracle business."
They started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of a medical transport back to Atlanta.
Cesair told CBS46 the offices of Senator Raphael Warnock, State Representatives Jim Clyburn and Nekima Williams helped get the Embassy involved as well as help Lane’s father get a passport then a flight to India this weekend so he can stay with her.
