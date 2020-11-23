An Atlanta family is searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly three weeks.
Atlanta Police say Ms. Sean Macklin was last seen the afternoon of Nov. 5 on the 100 block of Logan Street. She was reported missing five days later.
Ms. Macklin's daughter and police are now seeking the public's assistance in locating the missing woman. She has not contacted her family, friends or employer since her disappearance.
If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
