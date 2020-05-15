HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Free groceries are available at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Organizers have extended the grocery giveaway through the month of May, following an overwhelming response in April.
AMS is partnering with Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food bank to feed thousands of people suffering from financial stress amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The giveaway takes place every Friday in May beginning at 11 a.m. Families may receive 30 to 40 pounds of food for free. Supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
More than 10,000 people were fed through the program in April.
