HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta Motor Speedway along with the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Dec. 6.
The event will be held at the speedway’s Tara Ballroom located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome for the blood drive, however the number of appointments is limited and interested donors are encouraged to secure a donation time that works for them as soon as possible, according to the press release.
All presenting donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
To prepare to give blood, the Red Cross recommends donors the following:
- eat iron-rich meals
- drink plenty of water
A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.
Appointments can be made using the Blood Donor App or by going to RedCrossBlood.org and using sponsor code “amspeedway”. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.