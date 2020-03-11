ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Motor Speedway is getting ready for a big race, while also taking some extra steps for the anticipated large crowds as coronavirus concerns continue.
Dustin Bixby , the vice president of marketing for the Speedway , told CBS46 that having a clean facility is always a priority, but for this race they're also asking fans to help keep the area clean.
"We don't want people to panic," he said. "We're trying to follow the recommendations of the CDC and they're still saying the risk assessment is low and that's the guidelines we're following at this point."
Bixby explained that they are taking precautionary steps around the Speedway, including the addition of hand washing stations to increase the opportunity for fans to wash their hands.
"We're also offering hand sanitizer at our concession stands, as well as our souvenir trailers, " Bixby said. "Then we're going to be handing out sanitizer at the gates for people entering. "
About 100,000 people are expected for the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 Nascar race.
This is their biggest event of the year.
"Maybe not give everybody a big hug when your driver wins, but just be smart about it from a personal hygiene standpoint," Bixby said.
