ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta lost one of its greatest community leaders just days before Christmas when James Shepherd, co-founder of the Shepherd Center, died Saturday in Atlanta, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 68.
A body surfing accident James suffered in 1973, after finishing his studies at the Westminster Schools and UGA, left him paralyzed with an injured spinal cord. Resolute, he spent months rehabbing to the point where he was once again able to walk using a brace and cane. It was when he and his family returned to Atlanta that they became frustrated by the lack of rehabilitation options, leading to the founding of the Shepherd Center.
Sarah Morrison, PT, MBA, MHA, president and CEO of Shepherd Center, said:
"For nearly 45 years, James devoted his life to ensuring our clinical teams could take the so-called impossible cases and help people put their lives back together. James often said that Shepherd Center was the bridge between ‘I can’t’ and ‘I can.’ Thanks to him, thousands of patients and families found a pathway to independence, hope and dignity."
Under James' leadership, the Shepherd Center specialized in aiding those with spinal injuries, sclerosis, and numerous neuromuscular disorders.
The Shepherd Center will certainly continue as a beacon of hope for those with disabilities, both in Atlanta and from across the world, but all mourn the loss of the Center's shining star.
Memorial service details are still being worked out, and the family has asked for privacy at this time.
