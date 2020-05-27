ATLANTA (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the city has progressed enough to move to 'Phase II' of its reopening plan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city has met the 14-day downward trend in new cases necessary to move on to the next cycle, which her task force calls the "easing" phase. This phase does not include the full reopening of City of Atlanta government facilities.
“As we continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19, we are now prioritizing a safe transition into Phase 2 of our reopening plan,” said Mayor Bottoms in a press release. “Data shows that we are in a position to move forward. We encourage Atlantans citywide to continue to follow all precautionary guidelines as community transmission of COVID-19 still poses a threat to our city. As One Atlanta, we will continue to examine data developments and keep the necessities of cautiousness and vigilance at the forefront of our decision-making for the well-being of all those that call Atlanta home.”
During Phase 2—the “Easing” phase—the City proposed the following guidelines:
Individuals:
- Stay home except for essential trips
- Wear face coverings in public
- Frequent hand washing
- Social distancing
- Small, private gatherings of no more than 10 people, with social distancing
Businesses/Non-Profits:
- To-go and curbside pickups from restaurants and retail establishments
- Continue practicing teleworking
- Frequent cleaning of public and high touch areas
City Government:
- Non-essential City facilities remain closed
- Continue moratorium on special event applications
- Continue communication with local and State authorities to monitor public health metrics
According to the city, in order to leave Phase 2 of the plan, two critical measures have been added for contact tracing and testing capacity. Once these measures are met, the city will move onto Phase III.
