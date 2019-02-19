ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A three-hour tour is giving visitors and residents a look at some of Atlanta's most iconic Civil Rights Movement locations, as well as a glimpse at where some of the biggest blockbusters were filmed.
The Atlanta Heritage Tour showcases the city's U.S. Civil Rights Trail locations, the historic Auburn District and more.
Tour highlights
- Birth home and last residence of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Tyler Perry's Madea house
- See where Marvel's Black Panther was filmed
- Sit in the church and hear stories from where Dr. MKL Jr. gave his first and last sermon in Atlanta and more!
For more information, visit www.atlantamovietours.com.
