ATLANTA (CBS46) — The City of Atlanta is officially taking a step back when it comes to the reopening of the city from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Correspondence form the city, obtained by CBS46, says current COVID-19 case trends continue to be concerning, especially for the unvaccinated. The document lists a number of bullet points, laying out next steps for the city.
The first is regarding the newly-announced mask mandate Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reinstated earlier this week.
The second is the plan to move back to Phase 3. The city says it made this decision based on metrics and data. The city says, "we are updating aspects of the plan and guidelines based upon public health guidance to reflect the important impact of vaccines."
The third is a decision to delay reopening city facilities to the public until after Labor Day. The city says, despite public health guidance allowing for the facilities to reopen, they want to better understand current employee vaccination rates before opening the facilities up.
The plan also says the city is "implementing a plan to identify whether or not employees have been vaccinated, provide additional outreach, and provide additional access and incentives to get vaccinated."
Finally, the city says it is not yet mandating vaccinations, but will continue to consider that option based on public health guidance.
This story will be updated.
