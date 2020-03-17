ATLANTA (CBS46)- The Atlanta Municipal Court is changing its procedures for at least the next 30 days in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
According to a court spokesperson, the court is deploying a process to allow the public to resolve cases electronically.
There will be an expanded list of online payable violations as a temporary emergency protocol.
Hearings that are required by law, such as first appearances, will continue, but in limited capacity
Persons wishing to contest their case before a judge may request a future court date. Regularly scheduled, non-critical court appearances are being reset by notice.
“The Court is making every effort to balance the public’s safety, health and welfare while addressing the need to maintain the most necessary judicial functions,” said Chief Judge Christopher T. Portis.
For information on court changes or online payments, please visit court.atlantaga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.