ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta artist Era finished a mural honoring NBA legend Kobe Bryant Tuesday afternoon.
"He touched a lot of lives," Era said. "We were really fortunate to witness a generational talent like himself."
Era painted the portrait of Bryant on a wall in the Historic Fourth Ward park.
"He was an extremely electrifying performer," he said. "Beyond that, he's just kind of one of those guys that knew he was good, but he let his game talk for himself."
Era told CBS46 he knew he had to pay his respects to the basketball icon as soon as he found out about his tragic death.
"It was absolutely shocking," he said.
In a world where most people walk around looking down, Era said he wants more people to look up and notice what is around them.
In this case, to notice a man, who will not be forgotten.
"It's really nice for people to say it looks like him," Era said. "Makes me feel like I did a good job."
