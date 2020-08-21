ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A massive pedestrian bridge will be installed today in Atlanta.
The years-long, $2.5 million project is part of an initiative by the South Fork Conservancy, a nonprofit that works to conserve the South Fork of Peachtree Creek and connect people to their local green spaces.
Measuring 175 feet long and 65,500 pounds, the bridge will help connect neighborhoods near Armand Park to three regional trails-- PATH400, and eventually the Atlanta BeltLine and Peachtree Creek Greenway.
One of the largest cranes in North America is scheduled to install the bridge on Friday.
