ATLANTA (CBS46) — While all eyes are on the mayoral runoff election in Atlanta between Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens, several other cities in the metro area will also be electing a new leader.
South Fulton
In South Fulton, incumbent mayor William "Bill" Edwards takes on challenger Khalid Kamau. Edwards was elected the city's first mayor back in 2017. From 2000 to 2014, he served as District 7 commissioner on the Fulton County Commission. He was that commission's vice chairman in 2003 and from 2008 through 2010, according to the city's website.
Kamau is currently a city councilman in South Fulton and, according to his website, is the country's first Black Lives Matter organizer to be elected to public office. Before joining Fairburn's city council, Kamau worked as a labor and community organizer. Kamau was born and raised in South Fulton.
Fairburn
In Fairburn, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst takes on challenger Mario Avery. Carr-Hurst, according to the city's website, was elected to Fairburn's city council in 2007, where she served for 10 years. She then ran unopposed for mayor in 2017 and became the city's first African American female mayor.
Avery served as Fairburn's mayor from 2010 to 2017, but decided not to run for a third term—until now. According to his campaign website, Avery currently serves as a contract compliance administrator for the Fulton County Government.
Forest Park
In Forest Park, incumbent mayor Angelyne Butler takes on challenger Thomas "Tommy" Smith. Butler was elected mayor back in 2017. She is the first person of color to be mayor of Forest Park. In 2020, Butler was voted the "Mayor of the Year" by the Georgia Minority Business Association, according to her campaign website.
Smith, according to the Clayton Crescent, is a former Ward 1 councilman in Forest Park and is the owner of TnT Auto Performance Center, which is an auto parts business in the city.
The two candidates were separated by just 5 votes (317-312) in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Peachtree City
Kim Learnard and Eric Imker will face off in a runoff election to replace outgoing mayor Vanessa Fleisch.
Learnard served eight years on Peachtree City's City Council from 2010-2017, according to her campaign website. She is currently the Director or Friends of LINC, Inc., which supports Newnan-Coweta's multi-use path system.
Imker is also a former Peachtree City councilmember, serving from 2010-2015. Before that, he served as the city's recreation commissioner. Imker is an engineer.
CBS46 will have complete election coverage throughout the day, both on air and online.
You can get LIVE election results after the polls close by clicking here.
