ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an Executive Order Wednesday requiring masks be worn by all in public areas as Georgia surpasses the 100,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Two days prior to signing the mandate, Mayor Bottoms revealed that she and her husband had both been diagnosed with the widespread virus that has contributed to the death of 2,922 Georgians in the last three months.

“We will continue to take active measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Public health experts overwhelmingly agree that wearing a face covering helps slow the spread of this sometimes deadly virus.”

The order also prohibits the gathering of more than 10 people on city of Atlanta property, and is effective immediately.

Face coverings will also be available to the public at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, City of Atlanta homeless partners’ facilities and shelters, and food pick up locations. Atlanta Fire and Rescue will also work with community partners on the distribution of face coverings to Atlanta residents.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

The order is one many citizens have urged Governor Brian Kemp to issue since the state begin breaking single-day records of a uptick in coronavirus cases.

"There are some people who just do not want to wear a mask and you know I’m sensitive to that," said Gov. Kemp while reminding Georgians that the choice to wear a mask is their own.

“What we should do is take individual responsibility and wear the mask if you’re out in public. We really have not got time to deal with politics right now, we are working on saving the lives and the livelihoods of all of our citizens,” added Kemp.

Still shying away from what some call 'pandemic politics', on July 2, Gov. Kemp toured parts of the state with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams while promoting the use of face mask to curb the spread of the virus.

Just wrapped up the last day of our #WearAMask Tour! Dr. Toomey and I were proud to host ⁦@Surgeon_General⁩ VADM Adams in Georgia today as we encouraged all Georgians to heed public health guidance, wear a mask, and work together to fight COVID-19! https://t.co/bL9BjXEtBn — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 2, 2020

Though a controversial issue, some say the mandate provides a sense of security.

“I feel a lot better and a lot safer with the mandate,” said Rob Bennett, manager of Café Intermezzo in midtown.

The restaurant has taken steps to keep people safe and Bennett believes the mandate will only help.

“When the guests are sitting at the table they can take their masks off, but when they go to the restroom or walk up to our pastry cases, they would need to put them back on,” he told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.

Since the state began reopening in May, Mayor Bottoms has openly advocated for her city to continue sheltering-in-place, and taking a slower route to resuming a 'normal' life.

“They didn’t get to the part that this is still a deadly virus and that you need to continue to social distance, and wear a mask," said the mayor on May 6, just days after the Governor's statewide shelter-in-place order expired. "I think that’s the shortcoming of this order,” she continued.

Since the order expired, restaurants, select movie theaters, retailers and other sectors of the economy have resumed business under guidelines decreasing gathering sizes.

Still, with Memorial Day celebrations drawing large crowds to social events, and summer travel resuming, the state has seen an uptick in cases. As a result, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made the tourist city the first in Georgia to mandate masks. On July 7, Athens-Clarke County commissioners unanimously voted to mandate masks; making Athens the second city with a face covering requirement.