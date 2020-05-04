Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) – An Atlanta nurse is urging parents to make sure chemical products are under lock-and-key, after her two-year-old daughter, drank lighter fluid.
The unidentified pediatric nurse’s post was shared on the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Facebook page following the terrifying ordeal.
The two-year-old, Tess, was hospitalized for a week with life-threatening injuries after her mother discovered she’d swallowed a small amount of lighter fluid.
“While playing in the backyard, something by the fire pit caught Tess’ eye,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, that something was a mostly empty bottle of lighter fluid. In an instant, she tilted the bottle up to her lips and took a sip. There wasn’t much in the bottle, but it was enough to wreak havoc on her digestive tract.”
Tess was rushed to CHOA after she turned blue and stopped breathing.
“We got to take our little girl home later that week. Not all kids are so lucky,” the nurse wrote.
Now, she’s asking parents to double check their homes and make sure hazardous products are out of reach – including medicine cabinets and backyards.
“On behalf of all parents, I beg you: Check your home and yards for chemical hazards. It’s not just the bottles in your medicine cabinet or under the sink you need to worry about. Check everywhere—the yard, garage, porch, shelves you think are out of reach. It can and does happen in seconds—the amount of time it takes to send a text message or scroll past a Facebook post."
The Georgia Poison Control Center is available 24 hours for emergencies and resources on how to keep your kids safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.