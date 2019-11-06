ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Peach Drop has been a go-to event for families on New Year's Eve for the last three decades in Downtown Atlanta.
But, the illuminated Georgia Peach will not count the city down to 2020 this December. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement during an interview with radio host Ryan Cameron Tuesday on Magic 107.5 radio.
The mayor said she and her team made the decision this week. They want to re-evaluate and re-examine the event.
"We had some location challenges with it being held in Underground because the city does not own Underground," Bottoms said on the show. "The new owners have been great in working with us, but we were having some challenges there. You know the weather doesn't always cooperate and to me last year although the weather was great, we had a great crowd, and it was good to be there, it felt like an afterthought event rather than a premiere event."
Bottoms told Cameron that last year's event felt rushed and she wants to change that.
"It didn't feel like we had given it all the thought and consideration and resources that we should give an event that we are calling a premiere event," Bottoms said.
The Atlanta City Council's president respectfully declined to comment on the change.
