Atlanta officer fatally shoots armed man in SE Atlanta, GBI investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Newly released body cam footage shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Monday evening in SE Atlanta.

The GBI is responding to an OIS at the request of the Atlanta Police Department. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/TC9LZU9yQw — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 22, 2020

According to Atlanta Police, the shooting happened on Casanova Street. The GBI said when officers arrived, they saw Dearian Bell, 28, and his wife inside a vehicle. At some point, investigators said Bell retrieved a gun and got out of the car.

Body cam footage shows Bell pick up a child's bike and throw it towards an officer. He then picked up a pole and continued to advance towards officers despite commands to put down his weapon.

All the while Bell is heard yelling, "I'm a guerilla," "She not leaving, we're going to be out here all night long" and "You think that tasers going to stop me, it ain't gone stop me."

GBI investigators said for roughly 12 minutes, Bell held the gun and walked around the area ignoring verbal commands from police to put the gun down. Atlanta Police said Bell eventually made a move towards an officer and the female officer shot him.

APD said officers worked to save Bell until paramedics arrived who then took him to the hospital. GBI said Bell was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The GBI said Tuesday night's shooting was the 73rd officer-involved shooting the organization has investigated in the state in 2020. This was also the second officer-involved shooting of the day.

Earlier in the day the GBI was requested to assist with the investigation of an Oconee deputy's fatal shooting of a woman.