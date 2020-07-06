ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Motors Unit Officer Max Brewer has returned home after a two-month hospital stay due to injuries sustained while on duty.
In late May, Officer Brewer was struck by a speeding ATV rider while patrolling protesters in Downtown Atlanta. As a result of the accident, Officer Brewer sustained two broken legs, and required emergency surgery.
His medical expenses surpassed $200,000, which the community helped his family cover through a GoFundMe account.
According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Brewer was released from the hospital in good spirits on July 5.
