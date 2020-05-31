ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Atlanta police officers who tased and pulled two Atlanta University Center students from a car on Saturday night have been terminated.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement during a press conference on Sunday.
CBS46 cameras were rolling as Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20, were taken into custody after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Young is a student at Morehouse College, and Pilgrim attends Spelman College.
The couple was leaving the protest at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park in their car at the time. The video shows police smashing the driver's side window, opening the passenger side door, and tasing the couple before pulling them from the vehicle. It is unclear what led to the arrests.
Pilgrim was detained and later released at the scene without charges. Young was taken to Grady hospital and released Sunday morning. He was initially charged with fleeing the scene and driving with an expired license, but those charges were later dropped.
Spelman SGA stands in solidarity with Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young. We will continue to keep you updated. Please take care of your mental health tonight, AUC family. #Redefined79 #StudentsLikeYou pic.twitter.com/o5JNs6UwxZ— Spelman College SGA (@SpelmanSGA) May 31, 2020
Morehouse College released this statement on Sunday:
Morehouse College respects and supports the right of peaceful protest, and we expect that our students will be protected as they exercise that right.
While we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, we echo the call for justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.
