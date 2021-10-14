ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Three Atlanta police officers are the focus of an internal investigation after they got in trouble at their off-duty jobs at a shopping mall.
Atlanta police said the department's Office of Professional Standards was made aware in September of allegations against officers, related to their off-duty employment at Lenox Square in Buckhead.
According to a statement from APD, "The investigation determined three officers had engaged in clocking one another in or out in instances where the others were late to the job, had left the job early or, in several cases, where the other officers were not present at work at all for that shift."
Officers can make an average of $45 per hour on off-duty jobs.
APD said mall management ended employment with the officers before the department was made aware of the complaint.
"The Atlanta Police Department holds its officers to a high standard and activity such as this falls outside our standards and training," the statement from the department said.
The department suspended the three officers' ability to work off-duty jobs while the Office of Professional Standards conducted its investigation. It will ultimately be up to Police Chief Rodney Bryant to determine any punishment.
CBS46 reached out to Lenox Square for comment and has not yet heard back.
