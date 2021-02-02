Atlanta officials have strengthened its rules that regulate restaurant operations in the city.
According to a spokesperson with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s office, city officials have tightened a rule that will make sure businesses licensed in Atlanta as restaurants are operating as restaurants and not bars or clubs.
Under the new law, business owners must submit a statement from a certified public accountant that the restaurant makes at least 50 percent of its gross food and beverage sales from prepared meals.
The legislation also adds a maximum penalty of the revocation of the liquor license upon the business’ first violation.
