ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced new plans her office says will address affordable housing concerns and target nuisance property owners, with hopes of reducing violent crimes in the city.
A spokesperson in the mayor’s office said the city will expand its demolition lien foreclosure process with hopes of increasing affordable housing throughout the city.
The expanded program will allow the city to immediately develop demolition lien properties, as long as the properties are used for affordable housing, according to city officials.
“The expansion of the demolition lien program will assist with the immediate development of affordable housing and will help prevent the displacement of our legacy residents,” said Mayor Bottoms.
The program is a partnership between the Metro Atlanta Land Bank and Invest Atlanta and allows the city to receive property deeds instead of foreclosure on properties that have municipal demolition liens placed against them for nuisance, health, and/or safety violations.
The mayor’s lien foreclosure program comes as officials have acknowledged a rise in violent crime in the city of Atlanta. To help combat increased violence in the city, Mayor Bottoms is now implementing Phase II of her administration’s crackdown on violence.
According to a city spokesperson, the city now has new powers to hold property owners and managers accountable for property conditions that may contribute to violent crime in the Atlanta.
The legislation, passed by the city council and sponsored by Councilmember Amir Farokhi, allows the city to declare properties contributing to violent crimes a public nuisance.
Once the property is declared a violent crime nuisance, the city will provide notices to the property owner or manager documenting the violation. If the owner does not “abate the nuisance, the city will take action and the Municipal Court may assess the owner for costs,” according to a city spokesperson.
In addition, the legislation also allows the city to suspend or revoke a business’ alcohol license for violations of the new nuisance section of the city code.
“This legislation gives us a new tool to fight crime and improve the quality of life for all Atlantans A vibrant nightlife is a feature of any great city,” said District 2 Councilmember Amir Farokhi. “But it shouldn’t come at the cost of our safety. Where we see repeated incidents of violence at specific establishments, we must act. Through this bill, we can swiftly revoke liquor licenses and effectively shut down businesses that aren’t operating peacefully.”
This new nuisance plan is Phase II of Mayor Bottom’s strategy to combat violent crime. Phase I, adopted in early 2021, ensured businesses licensed in Atlanta as restaurants are operating as restaurants and not bars or clubs. The business must submit a statement from a certified public accountant that the entity makes at least 50 percent of its food and beverage sales from prepared meals.
