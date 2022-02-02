ATLANTA (CBS46) — A building the first of its kind is now open in Atlanta.
An apartment complex off North Avenue will be home to 29 police recruits and one sworn officer.
Officials with the Atlanta Police Foundation say recruits began moving in this week.
"We all stand tall for public safety in this city," said Mayor Andre Dickens at a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.
The idea came about after city officials learned some recruits were sleeping in their cars since they had no where to stay.
"We were actually losing people because they couldn't afford to stay here. This gives them the opportunity to stay and so we will continue to grow our police department," said Chief Rodney Bryant at the ceremony.
For greatly discounted rent, they can rest their heads at 'Unity Place' while they train in the academy for 26 weeks.
"The city of Atlanta is doing this because we want every young man and woman that wants to be in law enforcement, we want them to choose Atlanta Police Department to serve until their retirement and getting a good start is what we're going to do right here in this facility," said Mayor Dickens.
It's a concept the city says it hopes to expand, having more officers and recruits live within the communities they serve.
"The mayor's plan is to hire 250 officers the first year and every year for the next several years," said Dave Wilkinson, CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation. "Right now about 25 percent of those police recruits are coming from outside the city of Atlanta, Metro Atlanta area which means we need somewhere between 75 to 100 beds if we want to do this for every police recruit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.