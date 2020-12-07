The Atlanta warming center at a former Ramada Hotel will be open to the community ahead of frigid temperatures dropping into the 20s.
Beginning Monday at 6 p.m. until Tuesday morning at 11 the center will be open. The warming center is located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Avenue S.E., Atlanta, GA 30312.
Transportation to the center will be provided from Gateway at 275 Pryor Street SW. Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311, inside Atlanta City limits, or 404-546-0311.
