5 ways you can help those facing homelessness in the cold

Heading inside is not always a realistic option for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta will open emergency warming center Monday night in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The city announced the emergency shelter will open at 11 p.m. and remain available through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 23.

The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane in northwest Atlanta.

Transportation will be provided at 11 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta.

