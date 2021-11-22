ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta will open emergency warming center Monday night in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The city announced the emergency shelter will open at 11 p.m. and remain available through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 23.
CLICK HERE: Most accurate weather forecast
The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane in northwest Atlanta.
Transportation will be provided at 11 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.