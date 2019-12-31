ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta warming center at Old Adamsville Recreation Center will be open to the community ahead of frigid temperatures going into the new year.
Beginning Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday morning the center will be open. It is located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW.
Transportation to the center will be provided from Gateway at 275 Pryor Street SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.