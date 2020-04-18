Atlanta Opera singing telegrams bringing music to the ears of our community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Since you can’t go to the Opera, the Atlanta Opera is bringing the music to you.
Artists are delivering singing telegrams to hospital patients, senior living centers, and others in need of an emotional pick-me-up.
“I really believe in continuing to connect with people so that I can help bring some joy and bring some light to their day and help them feel less lonely during this time,” said Elizabeth Sarian, and Opera Singer with the Atlanta Opera.
The Atlanta Opera brainstormed to figure out how they could contribute and support the community while the coronavirus is keeping people home.
“The one thing that we really can change is trying to help people mentally and emotionally,” said Tomer Zvulun, the Opera’s General and Artistic Director.
They decided to send singing telegrams from classically trained singers, using technology to create personal connections for anyone who is lonely, at-risk or needing human interaction.
“Just because we’re not open, doesn’t mean people don’t want to hear it,” Sarian added, “To let people know they’re not alone, and that someone is caring for them.”
“What music does to you, and art, is it allows you to stop that destructive broadcast, and make you think about something else that is connected to your heart,” Zvulun said.
They film themselves singing or playing piano and share the video to bring some joy and hope for the future.
“Opera is usually a 2 or 3 hour spectacle that immerses you in this, and we can’t do that right now, and so what we can do is have a few minutes of a cathartic experience, where people are seeing something that hopefully creates a connection with someone who really needs it,” added Zvulun.
“They’re able to go into a different world,” said Sarian.
The opera’s costume shop is also working with hospitals to sew mask covers and hospital gowns.
