ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- World Food Day is a day that honors the 1945 founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization in the United Nations.
This day is observed October 16 every year to remind people of the importance of food security both in our communities and around the world.
In the Atlanta area, organizations like the Atlanta Community Food Bank work hard to curb the alarming statistics.
One in eight Georgians and one in every five children go every day without food security, meaning they don't know when or where they'll get their next meal.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank President and CEO Kyle Waide said he is dedicated to impacting the community and feeding those who need it most.
"We are in a time of great economic prosperity, and the stock market is doing really well, but there are still many families that are struggling. The food bank and our many partners are able to work together to ensure those families have the food they need so they can have a better chance at life." Waide said.
In addition to the continuous efforts from local food banks and non-profits, other businesses are also doing their part to provide food and resources to Atlanta.
Wholesome Wave Georgia announced that it will receive 5 percent of net sales from all Whole Foods Market locations in the metro Atlanta area made on Thursday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the company’s annual Community Giving Days.
All funds raised by Whole Foods Market will support Wholesome Wave Georgia’s efforts to provide thousands of food-insecure Georgians with fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables.
On Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon, the center will host "Thyme for Change", a community food-security focused event with Pike Nurseries leading a plant-your-own herb garden, plus participation from Wholesome Wave Georgia, Truly Living Well and Slow Food Emory.
At the end of the month, all canned good donations will be distributed to their charity partner Atlanta Community Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.