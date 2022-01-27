ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As a direct response to a recently set single-day record for Georgians with confirmed and probable COVID-19 infections, W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute announced Wednesday that it is hosting a drive-thru Stay Well Atlanta Community Vaccine Event next month.
This drive-thru event will be held Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 M. L. King Jr. Drive S.W. and have a new sense of urgency due to the undeniable impact of Omicron.
The W. Montague Cobb/ NMA Health Institute functions as a national consortium of scholars who engage in innovative research and knowledge dissemination for the reduction and elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities and racism in medicine.
The Stay Well Atlanta Community Vaccine Event is free and open to the public.
Participants will be able to get the following:
- Free drive-thru vaccinations
- COVID-19 testing
- Health resources
- Access to panel discussion with local trusted Black healthcare professionals
- Giveaways
“How this pandemic ultimately plays out in Atlanta is still very much in our hands. It is crucial that we do not abandon the practices that can lead to the beginning of the end. This vaccination event is so important for every member of our community,” explained Dr. Samira Brown, local Cobb Institute physician.
The Metro Atlanta Chapters of Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated, along with Atlanta Councilwoman Andrea Boone are serving as local event organizers.
“This drive-thru vaccine clinic is a partnership between the Cobb Institute, state and local health organizations, and the Atlanta community to help make the vaccine accessible for all,” stated Kimberly Willis Green, event coordinator.
The Fulton County Mobile Vaccine Unit provided by CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for adults and children.
Adults can schedule their vaccines here and parents can schedule vaccines for children here and clicking on CORE’s Stay Well Atlanta appointment portal.
Emergent Testing will provide free COVID-19 tests.
For more information, click here.
