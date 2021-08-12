Atlanta parent alleges local school is segregating classes

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta mother has filed a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Education alleging Mary Lin Elementary separated black students into different classrooms to their white peers.
“There was a pit in my stomach, you can’t do it, it’s against the law,” said Kila Posey, the mother who filed the complaint.
Mother claims APS school Mary Lin Elementary has been segregating classes. Claiming black 2nd grade students were separated from white 2nd students by school leaders. Full details @CBS46 #Atlanta #schools pic.twitter.com/p6LwcujYjE— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 12, 2021
Pose said she tried to enroll her daughter into a 2nd grade class at Mary Lin Elementary in 2020 and was met with resistance from the school.
“When the principal reached out to me I had already given her the selection for our children and she tried to sway me into one of the other two classes, the black classes, that was her phrase for the classrooms,” Pose said.
She said at the start of the last school year there were six 2nd grade classes at Mary Lin Elementary. She claims all black students were separated from white students and put into two of the six classes.
“When she first told me, I was taken aback, I didn’t understand. I asked her for more clarification. I was like what do you mean? What is that? We have those."
Pose has 17-years’ experience in education and her husband is the school psychologist at Mary Lin, with 23-years’ experience.
She said she tried to make things right first directly with the school, then with APS administrators.
Pose provided a number of phone recordings with who she said is APS administrators. The recordings are also part of the evidence to support the filed complaint. In one of the recordings by Pose you hear an APS administrator say the principal 'does use specific classes for black children.'
In a statement APS said ‘using race as a method for assigning students to classrooms is unacceptable. APS does not support or condone this behavior.’
CBS46 asked APS whether they have investigated the matter or whether the practice took place or is ongoing at Mary Lin, but are yet to hear back from them regarding the questions.
Pose said real change needs to happen at the school and that APS and the US Department of Education are dragging their feet in rectifying the matter.
“We want to make sure this practice is not going on, that’s first and foremost. Second that administrative team, the whole of them, they need to scrap it and start over," Pose said.
She continued.
"The principal, the assistant principal was aware, the math coach at the time was aware, the lit coach at the time was aware, so all of them under her guidance was aware of these practices. The Early Intervention Program practices, as well as the black classes practices. So all of them need to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.