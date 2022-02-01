ATLANTA (CBS46) — As COVID-19 cases begin to decline, there's a new effort to keep the curve trending in the right direction.
On Tuesday, Pfizer applied for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of it COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years.
Savanna Keo is not only a parent of a young child, but she also teachers pre-school and is not sold on the idea of vaccinating young children.
"Right now, I'm not as comfortable as I'd like to be with the progress that is being made, but I am looking forward to when I am comfortable and when I can protect my young child," said Keo.
The Biden Administrations aims to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February. Georgia Tech scientist M.G. Finn works with vaccines for bacterial infections and is confident the COVID vaccine in young children will be safe.
"The data will be carefully reviewed by the Food and Drug administration. These are real experts. The data is quite rigorous, and it will not be approved for this age group until and unless the data shows that it is safe and efficacious," said Finn.
Early data shows that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for young children and produces an immune response. It would be administered to kids at one-tenth the strength of an adult shot.
"As a parent I would have no concerns about the safety of a vaccine once it goes through this process as long as my child didn’t have an underlying condition that would make any vaccine or this particular vaccine a problem and the vast majority of children do not," said Finn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.