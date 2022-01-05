ATLANTA (CBS46) — After weeks of flight delays, passengers are facing new frustrations while just trying to claim their luggage.
Social media is being bombarded with complaints about delayed bags.
"He actually flew out on Sunday, January 2nd," said Ohio resident, Christine Emerick, Wednesday when talking about her husband's recent flights to Louisiana.
She says he flew Delta Airlines with a layover in Atlanta. "It got delayed several times and they finally canceled the flight but, in the meantime, he was trying to figure out how he was going to get his bags cause he would have to stay in a hotel in Atlanta."
That's when she says he was notified one of his bags was already in Louisiana. "The other bag stayed in Atlanta and now there's no answers whatsoever to where this bag is other than it's sitting in Atlanta."
After several days of phone calls and tweets just trying to get in touch with someone, the Emericks were notified the second bag might finally be in Louisiana.
"I get that there's a pandemic and the weather and just everything. I understand that one hundred percent but there's got to be some sort of accountability, like something. You can't just ignore people and put them on hold for seven eight hours and not give them any answer whatsoever," said Emerick.
We called Delta's 800 number for baggage-related issues and we were told the wait time was about two hours and 44 minutes.
Delta sent us a statement which reads; “We apologize to customers who may be experiencing a delayed checked bag given the recent challenges to our operation from winter weather and the omicron variant. In uncommon circumstances where a solution or update is not fully given at the airport after arrival, customers can file a delayed bag claim at delta.com and have confidence that our team is working diligently behind the scenes to reunite them with a delayed bag as expeditiously as possible
Some customers may experience longer phone wait times as we continue to manage through challenges related to winter weather and the omicron variant. Our Reservations Sales team is working diligently to serve our customers. To avoid phone wait times with Delta Reservations, all customers should either manage their trip via Delta.com or the Fly Delta app, or call back when their flight is within 72 hours of scheduled departure. We appreciate our customers patience and apologize for any inconvenience they may be experiencing.”
A look at American Airlines' Twitter page shows similar complaints. One user tweeted the airline and baggage delivery company 'Same Day Trucking,' saying they have been missing 6 bags for 3 days. American Airlines responded by saying "Bag deliveries are slower than usual due to the extra heavy volume. We ask for your continued patience as they all get distributed out."
Hailey Conn says she checked two bags Tuesday with Southwest for a flight from Chicago to Atlanta. Then the flight was canceled, she says, so she rebooked for Wednesday. "I went to try to talk to someone about my bags and they just said they would try their best to get it on my flight and that's basically all I heard about my bags."
A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said; "Our Ground Operations Teams are working as quickly as they can to reunite Customers with their checked luggage. We appreciate our Customers’ patience and understanding as we work through the challenges brought on by several days of winter weather related challenges across the country this week. For Customers traveling, we encourage them to visit our Baggage Services Offices at the airport to discuss their individual circumstances or contact our Customers Support and Services Team online or 1-800-I-FLY-SWA."
United Airlines sent us the following statement as well: "The nationwide spike in Omicron cases has had a direct impact on the employees and vendors who support and run our operations. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to reunite as many people as possible with their bags."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.