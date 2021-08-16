FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Sunday, an Atlanta Police Officer working in the area of MLK and Magnum Street had his police vehicle stolen.
911 provided a lookout. A unit working in the area noticed the stolen patrol vehicle stopped in traffic.
The suspect got out and attempted to walk away when he was approached by officers and taken into custody.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.