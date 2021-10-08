ATLANTA (CSB46) — The Atlanta Police Department says they have made a "significant" arrest related to a double homicide on July 15 at 1388 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
The arrest happened Thursday. The Auto Crimes Unit were tracking a vehicle that was stolen on Oc. 6 from Spring Street. They requested APD's air unit to help locate the vehicle.
WATCH THE PURSUIT AND ARREST BELOW
When the person inside the stolen vehicle spotted the air unit, they began driving erratically. Eventually, the three people inside the vehicle decided to abandon it, causing the vehicle to crash.
The three people from inside the stolen vehicle ran into a nearby wooded area. Police officers, including K-9 units, were able to arrest two of the three people inside the vehicle.
The driver, who was arrested, was identified as 18-year-old Jontavious Arnold. The other person who was arrested was a juvenile.
It was discovered that Arnold had outstanding warrants for two auto thefts and for the double homicide on July 15.
PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 2 injured after drive-by shooting in NW Atlanta, police investigate
Arnold is facing the following charges:
- Theft By Receiving - Auto
- Fleeing and Eluding (Felony)
- Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree
- Obstruction (Misdemeanor)
- Hit and Run
- Warrant for Murder (2 counts), Aggravated Assault (3 counts), and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony
- Warrant for Theft by Taking - Auto
- Warrant for Entering Auto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.