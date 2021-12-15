ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man has been shot in the 400 block of Thaxton Drive near Browns Mill Road Se in southeast Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Homicide detective are investigating. At this time there is no information about a possible motive or suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
