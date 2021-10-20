ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night near Atwood Street SW and Westview Drive SW west of downtown Atlanta.
The shooting was reported at 8:19 p.m. No one has been arrested at this time and no information has been released about the shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
