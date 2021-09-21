ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police department has issued a warning about people who are impersonating Atlanta police officers in videos on social media.
APD says that the videos appear to be comedy skits or satire but are concerned some members of the public may believe the videos and their content to be a true representation of the work they do.
They are asking the public to "exercise sound judgement" when viewing the videos and remember the following:
• Officers with the Atlanta Police Department (APD) will always identify themselves as an APD officer at the beginning of any interaction.
• The name of each APD officer is displayed on their uniform and an APD patch logo (similar to the one seen in the graphic) will be visible on the uniform.
• Look for other identification signs such as a marked APD patrol car with the Atlanta Police logo and agency name decal on the police vehicle.
• The APD vehicle should also have a patrol car number on the back of the car below the trunk.
• APD does not initiate investigations via telephone or text.
• APD will not make threats about any arrests or warrants against you via telephone or text.
• You have the right to request a supervisor if you believe you have had a negative experience with an APD officer.
They are also sharing a link to the department's website, their email address and a list of their social media accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.