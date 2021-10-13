ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released the 9-1-1 calls made after a woman fell from a moving Lamborghini and died earlier this week.
Atlanta PD says that they found an unconscious woman lying near the intersection of Piedmont and Peachtree Road on Oct. 10. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.
Video posted by ATLUncensored on social media shows what may have led up to the incident that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Catherine Khan.
It is believed that Khan was trying to retrieve a stolen wallet and jumped into a white Lamborghini Hurracan. Investigators are trying to determine if she fell or was pushed when the vehicle took off.
At this time, no arrests have been made. An incident report does name the owner of the car, but it is unknown who was driving at the time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
