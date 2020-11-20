Three owners and operators of an Atlanta pharmacy have been sentenced to federal prison for a multi-million dollar fraud scheme that targeted the Georgia Women, Infants, and Children (“WIC”) program.
The scheme involved siblings Pauline Mediko Badiki and Ferdinand Mediko, who owned and operated Poly-Plex Pharmacy, located in the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta, as well as Ferdinand's wife, Monica Mediko, who worked there as a pharmacy technician.
According to the Department of Justice, both Pauline and Ferdinand bought WIC vouchers from low-income recipients at a discount and then fraudulently sought reimbursement from the federal government at a higher rate as if they had actually provided nutritious food to those recipients from at least 2009 to 2013.
U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak on the matter:
“The defendants abused a program intended to assist those most in need and diverted public funds to satisfy their own greed. Vendors who buy WIC vouchers abuse the trust placed in them to serve pregnant woman and young children, and they will be shut down and prosecuted.”
In 2005, Poly-Plex became an authorized vendor of the WIC program, which is a U.S. Department of Agriculture food grant program administered statewide by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The WIC program provides healthy foods to low-income pregnant women, as well as infants and children up to age five who are nutritionally at risk.
As part of their participation as authorized vendors, the trio received training on WIC program rules, including the prohibition on buying vouchers.
During the time frame of the conspiracy, the defendants deposited tens of thousands of WIC vouchers that resulted in approximately $6.5 million in reimbursements from federal funds, which far surpassed the WIC redemptions from much larger big-box grocery stores located just miles away. More than $4 million of these redemptions were fraudulent and not supported by Poly-Plex’s actual inventory of food and infant milk during the same time period.
Pauline and Ferdinand Mediko were sentenced to four years and six months in prison while Monica Mediko was sentenced to three years in prison by U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross.
Each defendant was convicted December 2019 of wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, WIC fraud and theft of government funds.
They were also sentenced to two years of supervised release and a special assessment of $3700, and they will be ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined at a later hearing.
For more information, you can contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6016.
