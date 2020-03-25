Atlanta physicians urge chronically ill patients not to neglect getting care amid coronavirus pandemic

ATLANTA , Ga. (CBS46) -- In recent weeks, physicians at The Family Health Centers of Georgia said they've had less chronically ill patients coming for appointments because of coronavirus concerns, but remind them their existing medical needs are still in important so they don't end up in the emergency room.
"We don't want to overburden the emergency room with patients who don't need to be there because we can take care of them," Dr. Michael Brooks, said.
While there are telemedicine options at the clinic, like at most, Brooks told CBS46 not everyone has access or knows how to use it, especially older patients.
His message to those with conditions, like diabetes or asthma, is to not miss necessary appointments and that staff is making sure all patients stay safe upon arrival.
"When you say shelter in place, not to get in large crowds, they think when they go to the doctor's office they're going to be sitting around sick people," Brooks said. "So they just don't come."
The facility is following CDC guidelines, including screening at the entrance and temperature checks.
Brooks said these are all necessary steps so they can continue helping, especially those chronic patients, who don't need to end up in already crowded emergency rooms.
"We don't want them to wind up in the emergency room with an asthmatic attack when it could have been prevented," he said.
