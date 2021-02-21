Two people were shot and one was injured while filming a music video in Atlanta on Sunday, police say.
Around 4:04 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at 598 Wells Street SW. When they arrived, officers found Peter Cook, 39, who appeared to be grazed by a round of gunfire. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police later confirmed Cooke was not grazed but had sustained a laceration from debris.
Officers discovered that two other men, 25-year-old Antoine Blake and 29-year-old Vernon Moulder, were shot at the same location but left the scene and took themselves to the hospital. They remain in the hospital, listed in stable condition.
Kenneth Swanson, 40, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of an illegal narcotic. Swanson is not considered a suspect in the shooting but officers say they found probable cause to arrest him due to alleged drug possession and interviews with witnesses on scene.
Investigators are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
