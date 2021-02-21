Three people were shot while filming a music video in Atlanta on Sunday, police say.
Around 4:04 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at 598 Wells Street SW. When they arrived, officers found one man who was grazed by a round of gunfire. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Officers discovered that two other men were shot at the same location but left the scene and took themselves to the hospital.
Investigators are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
