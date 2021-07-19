Atlanta police air unit has busy summer, especially with street racers

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta police phoenix air unit has a bird's eye view that officers on the ground find extremely helpful in some cases.
The unit responds to multiple things, including big city events, crime scenes and street racing.
"We see everything , it's really hard to hide from us , we can locate vehicles very quickly," Officer Eric Lightkep said.
Lightkep has been on the unit for five years.
NEW AT 6: the @Atlanta_Police Phoenix Air Unit has been extra busy this summer, especially helping catch street racers. From Jan 1-July 4 of this year , the Dept has had over 4,000 street racing related 911 calls @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/N7SjyqeJaX— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) July 19, 2021
Phoenix is made up of a ten person unit that is tucked away near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport.
Lightkep told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that the job of an officer in the air, is no easy task.
The unit works day and night, providing live feeds of what they're seeing from above.
"With these details the Governor has been pushing, we're pretty much nonstop all night flying," Lightkep said.
Street racing in the city of Atlanta has been a top priority recently.
According to the department, from January 1st to July 4th of this year, there have been over 4,000 911 calls related to street racing.
Phoenix often teams up with Georgia State Patrol to track down the street racers.
