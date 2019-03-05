ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to break into vehicles.
Officers responded to a larceny from vehicle call at 707 Park Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
Witnesses described three suspects looking into vehicles and attempting to break into a BMW sedan. Upon arrival, officers located one of the suspects still in the parking deck and began to approach him.
The suspect fled on foot. Officers pursued him and took him into custody after a brief struggle.
Other officers located the two remaining suspects in the parking deck.
Preliminary investigation information confirmed the first suspect had broken into the BMW sedan. The remaining two suspects were released after determining there was no evidence linking them to a crime.
